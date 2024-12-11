Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > No best time to play Man City Juve boss Motta

No best time to play Man City: Juve boss Motta

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Milan
AFP |

Top

Juventus were booed and whistled by their supporters on Saturday night when they struggled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the death with mid-table Bologna

No best time to play Man City: Juve boss Motta

Thiago Motta

Listen to this article
No best time to play Man City: Juve boss Motta
x
00:00

Manchester City might be deep in a crisis which is unprecedented under iconic coach Pep Guardiola but on Wednesday the wobbling English champions take on a Juventus team with troubles of their own. 


Juventus were booed and whistled by their supporters on Saturday night when they struggled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the death with mid-table Bologna. 


Fans, who were expecting a change of tune when coach Thiago Motta left Bologna to replace Massimiliano Allegri in the summer, have been frustrated by a run of four straight draws which have left Juve off the pace at home and in Europe. 


Also Read: ‘Strain almost unbearable’

Had Juve not been in such uninspiring form Wednesday would have been a perfect opportunity to leapfrog City in the Champions League table, where the Italians sit 19th, behind their Premier League opponents on goal difference. 

“I don’t think there is a best time to play Manchester City, but we will face the match as we always do, by trying to stop them from playing their football and impose our own play on them,” said Motta on Saturday. 

Juve have drawn 11 of their 20 matches in all competitions this season and are seven points behind new Serie A leaders Atalanta after 15 matches, not the start that the club were hoping for.

“We’re a young team and we need to improve in all departments, both physically and mentally,” Motta told reporters on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league pep guardiola manchester city juventus football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK