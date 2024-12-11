Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin blames schedule for team’s injury woes ahead of crucial clash against Barcelona tonight; says increased physicality and lack of breaks make workload simply too high

Dortmund players after their 1-1 draw v Monchengladbach recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Strain almost unbearable’ x 00:00

Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin on Tuesday lamented how the crowded fixture list has put an “almost unbearable” strain on players as his injury-hit side prepare to host Barcelona midweek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suele out for several months

Sahin announced centre-back Niklas Suele would miss “several months” with an ankle injury, the latest addition to Dortmund’s overcrowded sick bay. “The strain is almost unbearable, especially for international players. I don’t know when they are supposed to have a break,” said Sahin.

Also Read: Nerves to play crucial role in Gukesh, Liren’s close finish

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin

In addition to Suele, last season’s Champions League finalists are missing midfielders Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi, forward Maximilian Beier along with defender Waldemar Anton, all who have played for Germany in recent seasons.

The 36-year-old, who played for Real Madrid and Liverpool as well as Dortmund before becoming a coach, said: “They travel from A to B, from B to C, and when they get back I’m bombarding them with information about their next opponents,” he said.

“On top of that, the game has changed completely in recent years... 10 to 15 years ago, the game was different, fewer sprints and a lot less running. Nowadays, you have to push yourself to the limit in every game,” he added.

Backlash from everywhere

Several other players and coaches have hit out at the fixture schedule. Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri said players were considering striking earlier in the year, weeks before he went down with a season-ending ACL tear.

“Neither Pep [Guardiola] nor Jurgen Klopp were able to change that after speaking at press conferences, so if Nuri Sahin says something, it’s very likely FIFA will not say ‘we will change it’,” he added. “But the workload is simply too high.”

Dortmund and Barcelona are level on 12 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever