Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pressure on Madrid PSG to ignite campaign

Pressure on Madrid, PSG to ignite campaign

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Twenty-four clubs will advance to the knockout stage, with the top eight qualifying directly for the last 16 and the other 16 going into two-legged playoffs

Pressure on Madrid, PSG to ignite campaign

Representation pic

Pressure on Madrid, PSG to ignite campaign
The enlarged first stage of the revamped Champions League was supposed to be a stroll for giants of European soccer like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.


It’s proving anything but that. In fact, heading into the sixth of eight rounds in the new-look, 36-team league format, there’s a growing risk of an embarrassingly early exit for Madrid and City — the winners of the last two Champions League titles — as well as PSG, the French champion which is doing by far the worst out of the four Ligue 1 teams in the competition. Twenty-four clubs will advance to the knockout stage, with the top eight qualifying directly for the last 16 and the other 16 going into two-legged playoffs.


Also Read: PSG reject league order to pay Mbappe


PSG is currently in 25th place — and therefore out of the qualifying picture — while Kylian Mbappe and Madrid are only one place higher, hanging onto the last qualifying spot. They both play away from home this week in their third-to-last games, with Madrid facing a tough trip to Atalanta and PSG having what looks to be an easier game at Salzburg, also on Tuesday.

