The English giants were given a tough night by Champions League debutants Girona, who fell to a fifth defeat and are on the verge of elimination

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Girona on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Liverpool on verge of last 16; Bayern win 5-1 x 00:00

Champions League group phase leaders Liverpool virtually sealed a place in the last 16 with a tight 1-0 victory at Girona on Tuesday after Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool have made a stunning start in the competition under coach Arne Slot, winning all six of their matches to move provisionally five points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. The English giants were given a tough night by Champions League debutants Girona, who fell to a fifth defeat and are on the verge of elimination.

Also Read: Pep hits Liverpool taunts for six!

“In six games, I’m really pleased with all the results... [but] I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight,” Slot told reporters. “[We had] hardly any control at all over the game, maybe the second half was a bit better, but then I’m trying to be positive.”

Salah sent Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way to net his 50th Champions League goal. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich routed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 to move into the automatic qualifying positions for the round of 16. Michael Olise scored a wonderful solo goal for his first of two in the game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever