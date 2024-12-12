Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool on verge of last 16 Bayern win 5 1

Updated on: 12 December,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Girona
Agencies |

The English giants were given a tough night by Champions League debutants Girona, who fell to a fifth defeat and are on the verge of elimination

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal against Girona on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Champions League group phase leaders Liverpool virtually sealed a place in the last 16 with a tight 1-0 victory at Girona on Tuesday after Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot.


Liverpool have made a stunning start in the competition under coach Arne Slot, winning all six of their matches to move provisionally five points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. The English giants were given a tough night by Champions League debutants Girona, who fell to a fifth defeat and are on the verge of elimination. 


Also Read: Pep hits Liverpool taunts for six!


“In six games, I’m really pleased with all the results... [but] I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight,” Slot told reporters. “[We had] hardly any control at all over the game, maybe the second half was a bit better, but then I’m trying to be positive.”

Salah sent Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way to net his 50th Champions League goal. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich routed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 to move into the automatic qualifying positions for the round of 16. Michael Olise scored a wonderful solo goal for his first of two in the game. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

liverpool Mohamed Salah champions league uefa champions league sports news football

