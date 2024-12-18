Breaking News
Chelsea forward Mudryk confirms failed dope test

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

I can confirm that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance,” Mudryk wrote on Instagram. “I know that I have not done anything wrong”

Mykhailo Mudryk. Pic/AFP

Mykhailo Mudryk said he was in “complete shock” on Tuesday after the results of a doping test contained a banned substance.


The Chelsea forward, who cost $108 million when signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023, said: “I can confirm that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance,” Mudryk wrote on Instagram. “I know that I have not done anything wrong.”


