Abhigyan is fastest, Shourya shines too!

Vasant Vihar's Nikam takes gold in 100m dash and long jump while Universal's Ambure wins girls sprint honour

Abhigyan Nikam during the boys U-16 100m final at the University Pavilion in Marine Lines, on Monday; (right) Shourya Ambure. Pics/Shadab Khan

Abhigyan Nikam of Vasant Vihar School, Thane, emerged as the fastest athlete of the MSSA U-16 inter-school annual athletics meet at the University Pavillion in Marine Lines.

The 15-year-old sprinter bagged two gold medals on Day One of the three-day MSSA meet on Monday. He first dominated the boys U-16 long jump event, where his leap of 6.35m earned him the top spot, followed by Aarav Lathigara (5.99m) of Rustomjee International (Dahisar) and Thane Public School’s Sarthak Chaudhari (5.84m). Abhigyan then clinched the gold medal in the prestigious 100m race, clocking an impressive 11.38 seconds. Kaydin Prabhu of Don Bosco High School (Borivli) finished second, clocking 11.60 seconds, while Aarush Powar (12.22 seconds) of Pawar Public High School (Bhandup) secured third place.

“It has been a great day for me today, winning two medals. I’m also a bit exhausted. I have two more races to go so I hope to rest and recover for them,” Abhigyan told mid-day.

Among the girls, Shourya Ambure of Universal High School (Thane) emerged victorious in the 100m dash, clocking 12.30 seconds. She was followed by Saawari Kulkarni of Gokuldham High School (Goregaon) at 12.92 seconds while the bronze was won by Krrisha Patol of Green Acres Academy (Chembur), clocking 13.16 seconds.

Shourya was elated to win her maiden MSSA gold medal in her very first meet. “I did not expect to win the gold here. I’m based in Thane and there is not much competition in my category there, so I wasn’t sure. This is the first time I’m participating in the MSSA tournament and I’m extremely happy,” a smiling Shourya said.

Meanwhile, in the boys U-14 category, Anaai Dsouza from Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) ran a blistering race to clinch the gold medal (11.84 seconds). Devaj Parekh (12.30 seconds) of Pawar Public (Thane) won the silver medal while Yug Nanda (12.51) seconds of Kapol Vidyanidhi High School (Kandivli) clinched bronze.

The girls U-14 100m dash was won by Keona Asher of Cathedral and John Connon (Fort), clocking 13.06 seconds. The second place went to Rheanna Rijo (13.15 seconds) of Vasant Vihar (Thane) while Madhavi Yadav (13.20 seconds) of Mary Immaculate (Borivli) finished third.

In the U-12 category, Aarush Parulekar of Koper Vidyanidhi International took the gold medal in the 100m sprint with a timing of 13.75 seconds, while Purav Bothra (13.97seconds) of Sanjeevani World School (Dahisar) took silver and Daivik Naidu (14.13 seconds) of Prime Academy (Andheri) won bronze. Among the girls, Harshita Alaguraja of Child Academy (Malad) won the U-12 100m event, clocking 14.45 seconds. Krisha Jadhav (14.58 seconds) of Yashodham High School (Goregaon) took the silver while Utkarshini Bhorad (14.60 seconds) of Sanjeevani High School (Dahisar) clinched third place.