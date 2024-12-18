India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025

The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship in 2023

India is set to host the World Boxing Cup Final in November next year, reaffirming its support for the breakaway World Boxing (WB) body.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will also simultaneously host the third World Boxing Congress, which will include elections for the Presidency and Executive Board. The tournament will be the first international event hosted by the BFI after opting to join the new governing body earlier this year.

The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship in 2023.

