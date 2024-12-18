Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025

India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship in 2023

India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India to host World Boxing Cup Final in November 2025
x
00:00

India is set to host the World Boxing Cup Final in November next year, reaffirming its support for the breakaway World Boxing (WB) body.


Also Read: Kyrgios, Djokovic to pair up in Brisbane before Aus Open


The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will also simultaneously host the third World Boxing Congress, which will include elections for the Presidency and Executive Board. The tournament will be the first international event hosted by the BFI after opting to join the new governing body earlier this year.


The last time BFI hosted an international event was the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship in 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

boxing Indian Sports News sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK