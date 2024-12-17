D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand

Savita Punia, D Gukesh (Pic: X/@PTI_News/File Pic)

Listen to this article Savita Punia congratulates D Gukesh for his phenomenal achievement x 00:00

D Gukesh recently defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Following his achievement, Former Indian Women's Hockey team captain Savita Punia extended her wishes to the world champion in chess. Taking to X:

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO | Former Indian Women's Hockey team captain Savita Punia wishes Indian Chess grandmaster D Gukesh for his title win at World Chess Championship. #DGukesh pic.twitter.com/Nn3jTO5E89 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2024

He scripted history by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. D Gukesh won the 14th game against Liren in 58 moves, following which he was crowned as the 18th World Chess champion.

With this, the 18-year-old D Gukesh became the 18th World Chess champion. Before D Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli

D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand.

“I am just living my dream,” said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

“I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream,” Gukesh said after his incredible victory. “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on,” he added.

“I’ve been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I’m living my dream. I’d like to thank God from candidates till the championship.”

He also praised his opponent Liren. “To me Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I’m sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent,” D Gukesh said.

Anand was citing his 2006 victory over Veselin Topalov in a World Championship that he won after losing the first game.