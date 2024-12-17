Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Savita Punia congratulates D Gukesh for his phenomenal achievement

Savita Punia congratulates D Gukesh for his phenomenal achievement

Updated on: 17 December,2024 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand

Savita Punia congratulates D Gukesh for his phenomenal achievement

Savita Punia, D Gukesh (Pic: X/@PTI_News/File Pic)

Listen to this article
Savita Punia congratulates D Gukesh for his phenomenal achievement
x
00:00

D Gukesh recently defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Following his achievement, Former Indian Women's Hockey team captain Savita Punia extended her wishes to the world champion in chess. Taking to X:





He scripted history by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore. D Gukesh won the 14th game against Liren in 58 moves, following which he was crowned as the 18th World Chess champion.

With this, the 18-year-old D Gukesh became the 18th World Chess champion. Before D Gukesh's feat, the legendary Garry Kasparov of Russia was the youngest world chess champion when he won the title at the age of 22, unseating Anatoly Karpov in 1985.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli

D Gukesh had entered the title match as the youngest-ever challenger to the world crown after winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year.

He is the second Indian to win the world chess title after the legendary Indian chess star Viswanathan Anand.

“I am just living my dream,” said newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh on Thursday, his unassuming persona shining through even after a history-scripting performance that made him the youngest ever to achieve the triumph.

“I was dreaming this moment for last 10 years. Happy I realised this dream,” Gukesh said after his incredible victory. “I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on,” he added.

“I’ve been dreaming about this and living this moment since I was 6 or 7. Every chess player wants to live this moment. I’m living my dream. I’d like to thank God from candidates till the championship.”

He also praised his opponent Liren. “To me Ding is a real world champion. He fought like a true champion and I’m sorry for Ding and team. I would like to thank my opponent,” D Gukesh said.

Anand was citing his 2006 victory over Veselin Topalov in a World Championship that he won after losing the first game. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

D Gukesh india sports news chess hockey hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK