Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND vs AUS 3rd Test Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

During the ongoing third Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Virat Kohli was seen expressing his emotions on different occasions. KL Rahul was the lone warrior in India's first essay of the third Test match

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@StarSportsIndia)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Different shades of Team India stalwart Virat Kohli
Team India stalwart Virat Kohli has always been an entertaining player on and off the field. From showcasing his eye-catching dance moves to hilarious reactions, the Indian superstar never fails to entertain the crowd.


During the ongoing third Test match against Australia at the Gabba, Virat Kohli was seen expressing his emotions on different occasions.


The match was in a tense situation and that's when Akash Deep muscled up his strokes against the Aussies. Virat alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen enjoying the stokes. Taking to X:


Also Read: From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia, to celebrating saving the follow-on...how India went from pride to slide

KL Rahul was the lone warrior in India's first essay of the third Test match. Facing 139 balls, Rahul played a knock of 84 runs. Later, Ravindra Jadeja chipped in and garnered 77 runs in 123 balls. Gritty tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep are still unbeaten in the middle. The duo will resume the day 5 with India trailing by 193 runs. Bumrah and Akash milked 39 runs off 54 balls.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 80 runs, while Mitchell Starc claimed three for 83. Nathan Lyon (1/54) also picked up a wicket on a day when Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the match due to injury.

Jadeja kept India's hopes alive with a sturdy innings, sharing a 53-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (16), who was dismissed by Cummins in the post-lunch session, which was curtailed by a rain interruption lasting just over an hour. Earlier, opener KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's fightback, contributing a solid 84 as he and Jadeja added 67 runs.

Resuming the day at 51 for 4, India lost their captain Rohit Sharma (10) early, but Rahul stood firm at the other end, bringing up his 17th Test half-century off 85 balls.

