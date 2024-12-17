Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made sure that India wins the match, but Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara shouldered the responsibility and made sure that India didn't loose the Gabba Test

Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Jasprit Bumrah and AkashDeep (Pic: File Pic/X/@BCCI)

From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia, to celebrating saving the follow-on...how India went from pride to slide

Three years ago, when a depleted India team defeated mighty Australia at the famous Gabba stadium, where they hadn't lost for 32 years, there were wild celebrations on and off the field. The commentator became emotional and uttered those famous words...."Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand" (Gabba's pride is over now).

And here we are today, an India team that boasts the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, just about managed to save a game against Australia at the same venue when Akashdeep scraped past Gully to get four runs. This led to heaved sighs of relief by captain Rohit Sharma and the pumping of fists by Virat Kohli and coach Gautam Gambhir. Netizens were quick to point out the fall of standards and even went on to call the team 'shameless'. Taking to X:

Team India and the Gabba stadium have had different connections in recent times. In 2021, the whole world witnessed the potential of Team India in Australia.

The history was scripted by Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, but the contributions of Shubman Gill were also crucial in the chase.

How without the likes of Virat Kohli, the young, inexperienced Team India under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy defeated the Aussies in their backyard.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made sure that India wins the match, but Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara shouldered the responsibility and made sure that India doesn't loose the Gabba Test.

Pujara faced 211 deliveries and garnered 56 runs despite experiencing severe blows to his body. Gill played a knock of 91 runs in 146 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes. Pant, on the other hand, smashed an unbeaten 89 runs off 138 balls. His match-winning knock was laced with 9 fours and 1 six.

Similar scenario was seen in 2024 at the same venue. From losing four quick wickets in the rain-interrupted game to saving the match from the follow on, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep emerged as the heroes. Taking to X:

Akash Deep makes sure India avoid the follow-on and then smashes Pat Cummins into the second level!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/HIu86M7BNW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024

Rahul and Jadeja's half-centuries were the crucial knocks in India's attempt to avoid the follow-on. Tailenders, Bumrah and Akash are still unbeaten in the middle showcasing serious grit. Both have stitched a crucial partnership of 39 runs off 54 balls. Akashdeep's four and six were reminiscent of former India captain Kapil Dev's heroics against England in 1990 at Lord's in London when Kapil hit four consecutive sixes against Eddie Hemmings and saved India from the blushes of follow on. England had scored 653 in the first innings and when Dev smashed four maximums in order to avoid the follow-on against the Englishmen.

Team India is now trailing by 193 runs in the rain-interrupted third Test match against Australia at the Gabba.