Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia to celebrating saving the follow onhow India went from pride to slide

From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia, to celebrating saving the follow-on...how India went from pride to slide

Updated on: 17 December,2024 04:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Top

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made sure that India wins the match, but Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara shouldered the responsibility and made sure that India didn't loose the Gabba Test

From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia, to celebrating saving the follow-on...how India went from pride to slide

Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Jasprit Bumrah and AkashDeep (Pic: File Pic/X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
From celebrating the famous win at Gabba against Australia, to celebrating saving the follow-on...how India went from pride to slide
x
00:00

Three years ago, when a depleted India team defeated mighty Australia at the famous Gabba stadium, where they hadn't lost for 32 years, there were wild celebrations on and off the field. The commentator became emotional and uttered those famous words...."Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand" (Gabba's pride is over now).
And here we are today, an India team that boasts the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, just about managed to save a game against Australia at the same venue when Akashdeep scraped past Gully to get four runs. This led to heaved sighs of relief by captain Rohit Sharma and the pumping of fists by Virat Kohli and coach Gautam Gambhir. Netizens were quick to point out the fall of standards and even went on to call the team 'shameless'.  Taking to X:





Team India and the Gabba stadium have had different connections in recent times. In 2021, the whole world witnessed the potential of Team India in Australia.

The history was scripted by Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, but the contributions of Shubman Gill were also crucial in the chase.

How without the likes of Virat Kohli, the young, inexperienced Team India under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy defeated the Aussies in their backyard.

Also Read: Kohli returns to Brisbane nets

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill made sure that India wins the match, but Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara shouldered the responsibility and made sure that India doesn't loose the Gabba Test.

Pujara faced 211 deliveries and garnered 56 runs despite experiencing severe blows to his body. Gill played a knock of 91 runs in 146 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes. Pant, on the other hand, smashed an unbeaten 89 runs off 138 balls. His match-winning knock was laced with 9 fours and 1 six.

Similar scenario was seen in 2024 at the same venue. From losing four quick wickets in the rain-interrupted game to saving the match from the follow on, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep emerged as the heroes. Taking to X:

Rahul and Jadeja's half-centuries were the crucial knocks in India's attempt to avoid the follow-on. Tailenders, Bumrah and Akash are still unbeaten in the middle showcasing serious grit. Both have stitched a crucial partnership of 39 runs off 54 balls. Akashdeep's four and six were reminiscent of former India captain Kapil Dev's heroics against England in 1990 at Lord's in London when Kapil hit four consecutive sixes against Eddie Hemmings and saved India from the blushes of follow on. England had scored 653 in the first innings and when Dev smashed four maximums in order to avoid the follow-on against the Englishmen. 

Team India is now trailing by 193 runs in the rain-interrupted third Test match against Australia at the Gabba.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia kl rahul ravindra jadeja jasprit bumrah india Team India sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK