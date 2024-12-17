With rain forcing an early break, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 65, while Mohammed Siraj was on one

Mitchell Starc, Brisbane sky overcast with dark clouds (Pic: AFP/@BCCI/X)

Showers played a pivotal role in aiding India's bid to salvage the third Test as they crawled to 201-7 at tea on the fourth day against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

With rain forcing an early break, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 65, while Mohammed Siraj was on one. This marked the second rain delay in the session, offering a glimmer of hope for India to secure a draw and head to the fourth Test in Melbourne with the series tied at 1-1.

The match has been plagued by frequent interruptions, with fans struggling to keep track of the rain delays over the past four days. Mitchell Starc, too, was visibly frustrated by the disruptions and was seen arguing with the on-field umpire after being instructed to hand over the ball and leave the field.

The left-arm seamer, who was preparing for his next delivery, displayed an uncommon outburst of emotion and hesitated to leave the field. This wasn’t the first instance of Starc showing his frustration with the rain breaks. On Day 3, he had a prolonged discussion with the umpires before reluctantly making his way back to the pavilion, clearly irritated by the constant interruptions.

It was the second rain break in the session and helped India's hopes of salvaging a draw and heading to the fourth Test in Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1. India lost Nitish Kumar Reddy in the second session after a solid 53-run partnership with Jadeja.

But just when it looked like the pair would take the score to the 246 needed to avoid the follow-on, Australian captain Pat Cummins broke through when Reddy played for 16. Rain then forced an early tea, with 27.4 overs still to be bowled in the day.

