KL Rahul (Pic: @DelhiCapitals/X)

Listen to this article KL and the Gabba! x 00:00

KL Rahul's brave 84 came to a close with a stunning catch by Steve Smith, as he and Ravindra Jadeja valiantly fought back on the fourth day of the third Test in Brisbane on Tuesday.

With India needing 245 to avoid the follow-on, the score stood at 167-6 at lunch, with Jadeja still at the crease on 41 and Nitish Kumar Reddy on seven. Rahul had been fortunate earlier, with Smith dropping him off the first ball of the day. However, Smith quickly redeemed himself with a brilliant one-handed, diving catch at first slip just 20 minutes before lunch, leaving Rahul just 16 runs shy of a well-deserved ninth Test century.

Given the almost two days lost to rain, India’s hopes of victory are practically non-existent, with the team now focusing on salvaging a draw and heading to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test with the series tied at 1-1.

No premature front-foot movement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seem to have mastered the art of early commitment to the front foot when facing the Australian pacers on seam-friendly surfaces. Unfortunately, this 'technique' has seen them become immobile in the crease, struggling to transfer their weight and coping with deliveries pitched around the 4-6m length.

In contrast, KL Rahul has taken a more cautious approach, slightly delaying his trigger movement. This allows him to steady his head position and better judge the ball's line, making him more adept at leaving deliveries outside the off stump. While Kohli and Rohit have found themselves poking at similar balls, Rahul calmly watches them go through to the keeper.

A master of timing

The Australian pacers have managed to deceive Rohit and Kohli by targeting that elusive 4-6m length, yet KL Rahul seems to have evaded their trap. Unlike his counterparts, Rahul has only driven the ball when it’s been over-pitched, showing a level of discernment that's apparently beyond the reach of the other two.

KL Rahul differs from other Indian batters because he leaves the ball well, allowing it to come right under his eyes, while others tend to chase it. His technique of playing the ball slightly later has also helped him a lot.



pic.twitter.com/UXprahGKi2 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 17, 2024

His decisive shot selection in these instances has spared him the same fate as Kohli and Rohit, who have often been caught out by deliveries in the same zone.



The art of playing late

On lively pitches, it’s best not to reach for the ball – something Kohli and Rohit might want to consider. As evident from the image, Kohli has been guilty of reaching out with hard hands, making his caught-behind dismissals seem inevitable.

Rohit, too, has been reaching for deliveries well in advance of the popping crease, leaving his hands exposed. Meanwhile, Rahul plays with soft hands, allowing the ball to come to him and playing late. This simple yet effective approach has paid off in the series, with Rahul’s solid defensive technique reaping rich rewards.