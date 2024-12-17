Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood suffers calf injury to undergo scans

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood suffers calf injury, to undergo scans

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Brisbane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

If Hazlewood is unable to return to the field, Australia could be left a bowler short, potentially impacting their chances of dismissing India and securing an outright victory in the ongoing Test

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood suffers calf injury, to undergo scans

Josh Hazlewood. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood suffers calf injury, to undergo scans
x
00:00

Australia were dealt a big blow on Tuesday as pacer Josh Hazlewood sustained calf soreness and will undergo scans to assess the severity of the injury. The 33-year-old managed just one over before leaving the field early on day four of the third Test against India here. "Josh Hazlewood reported calf awareness in this morning's warm-up," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.


Also Read: KL and the Gabba!


"He will be taken for scans to assess the injury." Hazlewood, who had made his return to the side after missing the Pink Ball Test due to a side strain, was seen discussing the matter with captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before heading off the field at the Gabba. Hazlewood had replaced fellow pacer Scot Boland, who played in the day-night Adelaide Test, in the Australia eleven for this Test.


If Hazlewood is unable to return to the field, Australia could be left a bowler short, potentially impacting their chances of dismissing India and securing an outright victory in the ongoing Test.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK