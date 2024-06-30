The esteemed all-rounder from India officially announced this decision through social media, sharing a photograph of himself alongside the World Cup trophy in the team's dressing room

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: AFP)

Renowned Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja chose Sunday as the occasion to declare his retirement from T20 Internationals, aligning himself with the footsteps of his celebrated teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who had bid farewell to the format just a day after clinching the T20 World Cup 2024 title. An exceptional fielder widely acknowledged on the global stage, Jadeja affirmed his commitment to continue playing One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test cricket.

"With profound gratitude, I announce my retirement from T20 internationals. Like an unwavering steed racing with pride, I have consistently given my utmost for my nation and pledge to continue doing so in other formats," expressed the 35-year-old on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of him clutching the prestigious T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

"The T20 World Cup victory stands as a fulfillment of a dream, marking the zenith of my T20 International career. I am indebted for the memories, the applause, and the steadfast support. Jai Hind," he added, reflecting on his journey.

Having debuted in T20Is against Sri Lanka in the distant year of 2009, Jadeja featured in 74 matches, amassing 515 runs and capturing 54 crucial wickets. The pinnacle of this chapter arrived in the title clash of the T20 World Cup in Barbados, where India clinched a thrilling victory over South Africa by a margin of seven runs, securing their second triumph in the history of the tournament.

The euphoria of this victory was swiftly followed by the retirement announcements of Rohit and Kohli from T20 Internationals. Jadeja, a stalwart servant of Indian cricket for over fifteen years, had encountered a patch of indifferent form in the recently concluded World Cup, yet his contributions over the years have been pivotal to the team's success.

Jadeja's retirement from T20 Internationals marks the conclusion of an era characterized by his exceptional prowess with both bat and ball, coupled with his electrifying presence on the field. His legacy extends beyond mere statistics, encompassing moments of brilliance that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cricket.

Looking ahead, Jadeja's focus now shifts to the challenges presented by ODIs and Test cricket, formats where his experience and multifaceted skills continue to make him an invaluable asset to the Indian squad. As he embarks on this new phase of his career, the cricketing fraternity awaits with anticipation to witness further chapters of his illustrious journey unfold, confident that his dedication and commitment will continue to adorn the cricketing canvas with moments of brilliance and triumph.