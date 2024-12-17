While the rain gods, in their fickle manner, occasionally blessed the Gabba with glimpses of sunshine, the Indian batting order was far less generous in offering any signs of hope or joy

Virat Kohli at the nets on Tuesday (Pic: Amit Shah)

Brisbane has witnessed every possible weather mood imaginable. From KL Rahul trudging in and out of the pavilion all day, his 1.25 kg bat seemingly heavier with every departure, to an irate Mitchell Starc casting desperate glances toward the rain gods, pleading for mercy, it has been a Test match full of dramatic turns.

The weather, however, hasn’t been the only villain here. While the rain gods, in their fickle manner, occasionally blessed the Gabba with glimpses of sunshine, the Indian batting order was far less generous in offering any signs of hope or joy.



The crowd, who arrived with high expectations, was slowly coming to terms with the reality that India might well lose this Test by their own doing, if not for the rain stepping in now and then. The X (formerly Twitter) universe, as usual, wasted no time in voicing its displeasure, with fans venting their frustrations, particularly at captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have become the primary targets for online fury.

By tea on Tuesday, the mood in the stands was a mixed bag. One half of the Indian fan contingent, those who had endured the pain of watching the top order flounder, were left pinning their hopes on Ravindra Jadeja and the relatively untested Nitish Reddy, hoping that Rahul’s dazzling fifty wouldn't go to waste. The other half of the crowd, however, had a much more leisurely agenda. They weren’t particularly concerned with the play on the field but seemed more focused on Kohli, who had taken his talents to the nets a short distance away. There, they enthusiastically cheered, clapped, and even snapped selfies.

Kohli, unbothered by the commotion, went about his business with typical flair. His backfoot play, a combination of elegant cut shots and powerful pulls, was as fluid as ever. It was almost as if he was providing a clinic on how to handle frustration and pressure, in stark contrast to his teammates who, more often than not, seemed incapable of finding their bearings.

The cherry on top was his backfoot punches and cover drives, which added to his already illustrious repertoire. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill joined Kohli at the nets for a brief session. The pair were put through their paces by Sri Lankan throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and a few sidearm specialists, all of whom were tasked with giving them a solid net workout.

As the net session continued, it became painfully clear that the true battle wasn’t happening on the field; it was unfolding in the hearts and minds of cricket fans. While some resigned themselves to the slow burn of India’s batting collapse, others found solace in Kohli’s technical brilliance and the comforting sound of bat meeting ball. Unfortunately, for the rest of the Indian lineup, the weather wasn’t the only thing raining down disappointment at the Gabba.