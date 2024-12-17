Rohit's dismissal came at the hands of Pat Cummins, who maintained a disciplined line and length to remove him once again without a significant score

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Gloves in the air, retirement in the air? Rohit Sharma's Gabba moment stirs speculation x 00:00

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul began India's fightback on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane, aiming to close in on the hosts' daunting total of 445. While Rahul regained his form from Day 3 after surviving a first-ball reprieve, Rohit fell cheaply for just 10 runs.

The opener, batting at No. 6 in this match, continued his frustrating run of low scores, and his outburst after his dismissal left fans on social media puzzled.

Rohit, clearly disappointed by his early exit, threw his gloves near the Indian dugout in a moment of frustration.

This gesture sparked wild speculation among fans, with some even questioning whether Rohit was on the verge of retiring from the format. Rohit's dismissal came at the hands of Pat Cummins, who maintained a disciplined line and length to remove him once again without a significant score.

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara offered an explanation for Rohit's struggles, attributing them to his shift in batting position.

"It wasn't a length where you can drive. We have seen that even a fuller length ball, it's hard to drive. He, kind of tried to punch that ball. He should have defended that ball, allowed the ball to come to him rather than going for that ball. And I think the tough part is he hasn't been, amongst runs, and, that's where the pressure is," said Pujara on Star Sports.

"He has been opening the innings, now he's batting at number 6. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt. I mean, it doesn't help you when you're opening innings and you suddenly start batting at number 6. So that you don't get that momentum either," he added.

Meanwhile, play resumed in the post-lunch session after a rain interruption of little over an hour on day four on Tuesday.

India were 180/6 in 51.5 overs with Ravindra Jadeja (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) offering resistance to the Aussies.

India are behind by 265 runs, and 65 runs away from avoiding a follow-on. It may be recalled that the first day of the ongoing Gabba Test was a near washout, besides rain disrupting the proceedings on Day 3.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

