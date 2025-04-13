Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > I dont deserve compliments Arne Slot

I don’t deserve compliments: Arne Slot

Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Agencies |

Top

“I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us,” he added

I don’t deserve compliments: Arne Slot

Arne Slot

Listen to this article
I don’t deserve compliments: Arne Slot
x
00:00

Liverpool manager Arne Slot adopted a self-effacing attitude when asked about his role in getting star forward Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham.


The league leaders received a massive boost on Friday, with the club announcing that Salah had signed a two-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2027. 
However, the Dutch coach chose to credit the Egyptian for believing in the team’s future rather than his own role in making the deal happen.


Also Read: Mohun Bagan win ISL Cup through Maclaren’s magic


“I’m part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments. First of all, I think it’s Mo’s [Salah] choice, what he wants. Secondly the club, FSG [ownership group], Richard [Hughes, sporting director], Michael Edwards [CEO of football], they put a lot of effort in for him to extend,” Slot said.

“I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mohamed Salah liverpool english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK