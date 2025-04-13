I don’t deserve compliments: Arne Slot

“I think Mo is convinced that it’s a fair chance we are able to do so. Again, that’s a positive for us,” he added

Liverpool manager Arne Slot adopted a self-effacing attitude when asked about his role in getting star forward Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham.

The league leaders received a massive boost on Friday, with the club announcing that Salah had signed a two-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

However, the Dutch coach chose to credit the Egyptian for believing in the team’s future rather than his own role in making the deal happen.

“I’m part of that process, but I don’t think I deserve the compliments. First of all, I think it’s Mo’s [Salah] choice, what he wants. Secondly the club, FSG [ownership group], Richard [Hughes, sporting director], Michael Edwards [CEO of football], they put a lot of effort in for him to extend,” Slot said.

