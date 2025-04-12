“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. I signed because I think we have a chance to win more trophies,” Salah said in a club statement.

Mohamed Salah

Listen to this article Two-year Liverpool deal for Salah x 00:00

Mohamed Salah put an end to months of speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Liverpool on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. I signed because I think we have a chance to win more trophies,” Salah said in a club statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever