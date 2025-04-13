Breaking News
Mohun Bagan win ISL Cup through Maclaren’s magic

Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Mohun Bagan’s Jamie Maclaren is jubilant after scoring on Saturday. Pic/MBSG X account

It took 96 minutes to separate Mohun Bagan SG and Bengaluru FC in the ISL Cup final, with the home side clinching a 2-1 victory thanks to Australian striker Jamie Maclaren’s goal in extra time. 


The first half was a goalless, cagey affair with several fouls being committed by both sides, although Bengaluru FC dominated possession and created more chances.
Mohun Bagan’s goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was soon tested right after half-time, producing a marvellous save to deny Sunil Chhetri.


However, the visitors finally broke the deadlock via an own goal. Ryan Williams’ cross from the right was re-directed into the net, in the 49th minute, by defender Alberto Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, the Mariners offered a stern threat on the counter and they eventually found the equaliser in the 72nd minute via Jacob Cummings. The Scottish striker converted from the spot after defender Chinglensana Singh was adjudged to have handled the ball when sliding in for a block.

Buoyed by the raucous home crowd, the Mariners eventually netted the winner as Maclaren capitalised on a failed clearance in the box to nutmeg Kaith and send the Salt Lake Stadium into delirium.

