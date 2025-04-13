Cityzens loot Palace

Outgoing midfielder Kevin de Bruyne turns back the clock as veterans combine with young talents to spur Manchester City to 5-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace

Kevin de Bruyne (right) celebrates Manchester City’s fifth goal vs Crystal Palace on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester City stormed back from two goals down to thrash Crystal Palace 5-2 as Kevin De Bruyne’s masterclass kept their fight for a top-five spot alive on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in danger of suffering a major setback in their bid to reach the Champions League after goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards put Palace in control at the Etihad Stadium. But, in his first home match since announcing he will leave at the end of the season, De Bruyne stole the show with the kind of dynamic display that made him one of the league’s all-time greats.

The Belgian midfielder, who has been at City since 2015, netted to spark the revival before Omar Marmoush equalised late in the first half. Mateo Kovacic converted De Bruyne’s assist to put City ahead after the interval and goals from youngsters James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly sealed their escape act.

Guardiola’s side had dropped out of the top five after Newcastle’s win at Leicester on Monday, but this much-needed victory lifted them into fourth place.

City started the game on the back foot as their leaky defence was ruthlessly exposed in the sixth minute when Ismaila Sarr’s low cross was finished off by Eze at the far post. They were punished again in the 21st minute when Richards out-muscled Ruben Dias to head home the visitors’ second.

Then, de Bruyne decided to take matters into his own hands. The Belgian reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute, lashing a thunderous free-kick past Dean Henderson via the post. City suddenly had all the momentum and Marmoush hauled them level in the 36th minute.

De Bruyne then turned creator for City’s third goal as his delightfully weighted pass was drilled home by Kovacic, two minutes into the second half.

McAtee then marked his first league start for City with a goal in the 56th minute, by pouncing on Ederson’s long ball before rounding the Palace keeper.

O’Reilly capped it off by volleying home his first league goal for City in the 79th minute.

10

No. of EPL goal contributions by Kevin de Bruyne this season

