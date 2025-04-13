Fans have helped ZIrkzee find form: man Utd boss

“That is massive for the player, so it’s 50-50. Fifty per cent part of the fans and 50 per cent Josh,” said Amorim of his striker, who scored midweek in the Europa League against Lyon

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes striker Joshua Zirkzee’s resurgence is partly due to the unwavering support of the fans.

“Yes, he’s [Zirkzee] doing a great job. Also a very important thing was the way the fans react. if you see, even if Josh is not playing, every time he gets on the pitch or just warming up, our fans sing the Josh song.

