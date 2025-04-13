Fans have helped ZIrkzee find form: man Utd boss

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2025 08:25 AM IST  |  Newcastle
Agencies

Top

“That is massive for the player, so it’s 50-50. Fifty per cent part of the fans and 50 per cent Josh,” said Amorim of his striker, who scored midweek in the Europa League against Lyon

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes striker Joshua Zirkzee’s resurgence is partly due to the unwavering support of the fans.


Also Read: Cityzens loot Palace


“Yes, he’s [Zirkzee] doing a great job. Also a very important thing was the way the fans react. if you see, even if Josh is not playing, every time he gets on the pitch or just warming up, our fans sing the Josh song. 


“That is massive for the player, so it’s 50-50. Fifty per cent part of the fans and 50 per cent Josh,” said Amorim of his striker, who scored midweek in the Europa League against Lyon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

