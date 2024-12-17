Breaking News
Gukesh vs Carlsen in Norway showdown

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Stavanger (Norway)
The tournament will be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6

Gukesh vs Carlsen in Norway showdown

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI; (right) Magnus Carlsen. Pic/AFP

Gukesh vs Carlsen in Norway showdown
In what will be a highly anticipated contest, India’s D Gukesh will take on Magnus Carlsen, the world’s highest-rated player, at next year’s Norway Chess 2025. The tournament will be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6.


