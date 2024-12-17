Gukesh vs Carlsen in Norway showdown

The tournament will be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI; (right) Magnus Carlsen. Pic/AFP

In what will be a highly anticipated contest, India’s D Gukesh will take on Magnus Carlsen, the world’s highest-rated player, at next year’s Norway Chess 2025. The tournament will be held in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6.

