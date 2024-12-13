D Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, the 18-year-old sensation's stunning victory over China's Ding Liren

Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra CM speaks to newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh over phone, hails him for 'achievement' x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday spoke to newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh over phone and congratulated him for the "marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts", reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai-based Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of the title showdown in Singapore.

"Had a heartfelt conversation with Gukesh D to congratulate him on winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest 18-year-old World Champion. A marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

A Heartfelt Call with the Youngest Chess World Champion, Gukesh D!♟️🇮🇳



Had a heartfelt conversation with Gukesh D to congratulate him on winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest 18-year-old World Champion. A marvellous achievement that… pic.twitter.com/Z8YeQO1I5y — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 13, 2024

"Wished him continued success in all his future endeavours. Looking forward to welcoming and felicitating him in Maharashtra," the CM added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic Viswanathan Anand, who owned the crown five times in his career.

PM Modi, B' Town congratulates D Gukesh

Meanwhile, PM Modi and several Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate Gukesh

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The 18-year-old sensation's stunning victory over China's Ding Liren on December 12 has sent waves of pride across India, with Bollywood celebrities among the first to congratulate him.

After a tied score of 6.5-6.5 heading into the final match, Gukesh delivered a stellar performance, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory and cementing his place in the annals of chess history.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also expressed his admiration for the young chess champion. On his social media account, Karan shared a message that read, "Best thing you will see on the internet... the face of victory, of compassion, of years of resilience..."

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her heartfelt posts, also congratulated Gukesh. She wrote, "World champion. Champion of our hearts."

Stars including Ranveer Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, also celebrated Gukesh's big win on social media.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) officially declared Gukesh as the "youngest world champion in history" via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Gukesh's remarkable journey to the World Chess Championship began earlier in the year when he made headlines by becoming the youngest-ever challenger in the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)