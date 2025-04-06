Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in Nashik, Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "When the British decided to make Delhi their capital, there was a demand that places of worship be kept safe while acquiring land. For this purpose, the Waqf Board was formed in 1913 through the Rehabilitation Act"

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal addresses the media in Nashik, on Sunday. PIC/X

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Sunday alleged that after rolling out the Waqf Act for "acquiring land," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government has set its sights on "grabbing" a large amount of gold from the famous Lord Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Addressing Congress workers in Nashik, Sapkal said, "When the British decided to make Delhi their capital, there was a demand to keep places of worship safe while acquiring land. For this purpose, the Waqf Board was formed in 1913 through the Rehabilitation Act. It was established to safeguard places of worship of all religions, and special rights were given to temples, mosques, and gurdwaras."

He alleged that the BJP Government is trying to acquire land after passing the Waqf Amendment Bill, adding, "They want to grab the huge amount of gold in the Padmanabhaswamy Temple."

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram is considered the sacred abode of Lord Vishnu in the Vaishnava tradition.

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week. The government claimed that the law will bring reforms concerning Muslim religious endowments in the country.

Earlier in the day, Sapkal visited the famous Kalaram temple in Nashik on the occasion of Ram Navami 2025. He also took with him a copy of the Constitution.

'Lord Ram an integral part of Indian culture'

Speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra Congress chief said that Lord Ram is an integral part of Indian culture.

He also recalled that Babasaheb Ambedkar had protested to gain entry into the historical Kalaram temple in Nashik, but the system of the time resisted his efforts.

"I entered the Kalaram temple holding the sacred Constitution written by Babasaheb to have darshan of Lord Ram," Sapkal said.

He added that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and is an essential part of Indian culture. "I wished that the thought of equality, brotherhood, and Constitutionalism spreads throughout India and Maharashtra," he added.

The Congress leader also referred to the satyagraha protest by Ambedkar for Kalaram temple entry during 1930-35.

Targeting the BJP governments in the state and the Centre, Sapkal said the people are suffering due to inflation and unemployment, while Marathi schools are being closed in Maharashtra. He claimed that the Maharashtra government provided police protection to the homes of Marathi actor Rahul Solapurkar, who had "insulted" Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj.

BJP chanting Lord Ram's name only for politics: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Sapkal also alleged that late RSS Sarsanghchalak MS Golwalkar's book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ contains derogatory references to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. "If BJP is proud of Chhatrapati, strict action should be taken against Koratkar and Solapurkar, and the Bunch of Thoughts should be banned," Sapkal said.

"Bharatiya Janata Party and its linked organisations are chanting the name of Lord Ram only for politics. Common people in the country and the state have been devotees of Lord Ram since their birth, and therefore, they will eventually throw the BJP out of power," he stated.

According to PTI, Sapkal said that the upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Raigad to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a distraction from core issues. "First, Union Home Minister Amit Shah should ensure stringent punishment for Prashant Koratkar, who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rahul Solapurkar, who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, should be arrested," he said.

The state Congress chief also questioned why issues such as a loan waiver for farmers, additional honourarium for Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries, good prices for agro produce, and employment for youth are still pending despite BJP ruling Maharashtra and the Centre. "Instead, they are raising issues like Aurangzeb's tomb and misleading people," the Congress leader alleged.

He claimed that individuals with a BJP and RSS-like mentality had troubled Lord Buddha, Lord Mahaveer, Sant Basweshwar, Sant Dnyaneshwar, and Sant Tukaram, leading to the formation of various sects.

(With PTI inputs)