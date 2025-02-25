A 23-year-old man in Kerala allegedly killed five people, including his younger brother, leaving neighbours and relatives in shock. They described him as a soft-spoken and mild-mannered individual. The police are investigating the motive, with financial distress suspected as a possible reason behind the killings.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Kerala horror: Young man murders five, including his brother and lover x 00:00

The residents of Venjaramoodu in Kerala are in shock following the brutal killings allegedly carried out by 23-year-old Afan, who is accused of murdering five individuals, including his 13-year-old brother, and seriously injuring his mother. The gruesome crime has left neighbours and relatives struggling to come to terms with the incident, as they recall Afan as a mild-mannered, soft-spoken young man.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, Afan’s neighbours and family members are unable to comprehend how he could have committed such an atrocity. A woman who runs a tea shop near Afan’s home expressed her disbelief, stating to a local television channel that the accused had always cared deeply for his younger brother.

“I cannot believe he did it. He was a good boy. There is not a single bad thing we can say about him. I saw his younger brother yesterday afternoon as well. We did not even realise what had happened until the police arrived,” she said.

Other relatives and neighbours echoed similar sentiments, unable to fathom the tragic turn of events.

While Afan claimed responsibility for six murders, his mother miraculously survived the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, the police have yet to formally record Afan’s arrest, as he is also hospitalised at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after allegedly consuming poison.

As per PTI reports, law enforcement officials have not officially disclosed details regarding the motive behind the killings or the weapon used in the crime. However, some media outlets have speculated that financial difficulties within the family may have driven Afan to commit the murders. Reports also suggest that he may have used a hammer as the murder weapon.

The victims of this shocking crime include Afan’s 80-year-old grandmother, a young woman believed to be his romantic partner, his paternal uncle, and the uncle’s wife. The murders were committed across three different residences, reportedly spanning a distance of approximately 20 to 25 kilometres.

According to police sources, Afan is suspected to have travelled between the houses on his motorbike before surrendering himself at the Venjaramoodu police station on Monday evening. PTI reports confirm that he walked into the station and confessed to the killings, leading to an immediate investigation by the authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)