"Infiltration will stop the day BJP forms government in West Bengal": Jagdambika Pal

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal. File Pic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal said that infiltration in West Bengal will come to an end when the party forms a government in the state. Pal's comments come as part of the ongoing debate surrounding illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh, into India via West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has explicitly said in the Lok Sabha that he has urged the West Bengal government almost 10 times to give 450km of land for border fencing. But the state government has not done that so far. This is why we have illegal immigrants across the country. They enter through West Bengal, get their Aadhar cards made there and then and move to other parts of the country," he said.

Pal asserted that once the BJP forms the government in West Bengal, the issue of infiltration will be dealt with decisively. "Infiltration will stop the day the BJP forms a government in West Bengal. We will set up border fences to stop the illegal immigration of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Trinamool Congress, saying Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas enter India through West Bengal and fencing work of 450 km is pending because the state government is not giving land for it.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the House, Amit Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will win next year's assembly polls in West Bengal. He alleged that Aadhar cards are issued to illegal migrants from Bangladesh in a district of West Bengal, and they then travel to other parts of the country.

"Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now, they enter India through West Bengal, where Trinamool Congress is in power. Who issues them Aadhaar cards and citizenship? All the Bangladeshis who have been caught have Aadhaar cards from the 24 Parganas district. You (TMC) issue Aadhaar cards, and they come to Delhi with voter cards. In 2026, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal, and we will put an end to this," he said. Shah said fencing work of 450 km is pending because the West Bengal government is not giving land for it.

"Whenever the process of fencing is done, the ruling party workers indulge in hooliganism and religious sloganeering. The fencing work of 450 km of border has not been completed because the West Bengal government is showing mercy to the infiltrators...our border with Bangladesh is 2216 km. Out of that, 1653 km has been fenced. The road near the fence has also been built, and checkposts have also been built. Of the remaining 563 km, there cannot be fencing on 112 km due to difficult terrain such rivers, drains and hills. Fencing on 450 km is pending as the Bengal government does not give land... Seven meetings have been held," he added.

Amit Shah also said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country. "Those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house)...If someone comes to the nation to give its contribution to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

