Modern English fall four short of Anjuman total

Devesh Birje scored 64 for Modern English

Modern English School (Chembur) came up with a spirited batting effort before falling fell agonisingly short of bagging the crucial first innings lead against Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School (Fort) on Day Two of the three-day MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket final at Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

A patient 98-run partnership for the second wicket between the left-handed duo of Devesh Birje (64) and Vivaan Jobaputra (38) was the highlight of Modern English’s batting, as they ended the day on 263 for 8 in the stipulated 80 overs — just four runs short of Anjuman first innings total of 267. Requiring nine in the final over to match their opponents’ first innings score, Modern English ended up losing two wickets to leg-spinner Yuvan Sharma. Modern English began the day well, but lost wickets at crucial junctures. Southpaw Praanav Iyengar (38), Sudhan Sundaraj (48) and Kanav Saini (48) were the other key contributors.

“We approached the chase well. It’s quite an even battle going into the final day as the lead is not significant,” Modern English coach Subramanian Doraiswamy told mid-day.