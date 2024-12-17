Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Childrens Academy reign at MSSA inter school volleyball

Children’s Academy reign at MSSA inter-school volleyball

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

The U-16 Children’s Academy (Malad) team. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Children’s Academy dominated the MSSA inter-school volleyball competition at Shishuvan Sports Complex, Matunga, recently.


Also Read: Olivia nails it!


Children’s Academy (Malad) won the girls U-16 title, beating Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar (Kandivli)  25-13, 25-23, while the boys U-16 final saw Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar beat Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 25-10, 23-25, 15-3. In the U-14 section, Children’s Academy Thakur Complex (Kandivli) beat Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar 22-25, 25-20, 16-14 among the boys while St Lawrence (Borivli) beat Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE (Vile Parle) 25-5, 25-18 among the girls. 


In the U-12 category,  Children’s Academy Thakur Complex beat Children’s Academy Ashok Nagar 25-11, 26-24 for the girls’ crown while Children’s Academy Thakur Complex comfortably beat Children’s Academy (Malad) 25-5, 25-23 for the boys’ title. 

