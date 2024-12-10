'Showed how strong we are, mentally': Maresca

Jadon Sancho gave the visitors a foothold before they dominated the second half with Palmer twice cool from the spot, either side of Enzo Fernandez’s strike.

Cole Palmer scored two penalties as Chelsea came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-3 on Sunday and go second in the Premier League. Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski gave under-fire Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou a dream start. But his cavalier attacking approach will come under more scrutiny as Chelsea roared back to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games.

Jadon Sancho gave the visitors a foothold before they dominated the second half with Palmer twice cool from the spot, either side of Enzo Fernandez’s strike. Chelsea close to within four points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their visit to Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds. “Mentally we showed how strong we are,” said Chelsea boss.

Enzo Maresca, who reiterated his belief the Blues are not title contenders. But the Italian did go on to say: “100 percent we are ahead of my expectation. In terms of the way we play on the ball, off the ball and in terms of the results.”

