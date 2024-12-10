Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Showed how strong we are mentally Maresca

'Showed how strong we are, mentally': Maresca

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Jadon Sancho gave the visitors a foothold before they dominated the second half with Palmer twice cool from the spot, either side of Enzo Fernandez’s strike. 

'Showed how strong we are, mentally': Maresca

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is ecstatic after scoring a penalty v Spurs in London on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
'Showed how strong we are, mentally': Maresca
x
00:00

Cole Palmer scored two penalties as Chelsea came from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 4-3 on Sunday and go second in the Premier League. Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski gave under-fire Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou a dream start. But his cavalier attacking approach will come under more scrutiny as Chelsea roared back to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games.


Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca


Jadon Sancho gave the visitors a foothold before they dominated the second half with Palmer twice cool from the spot, either side of Enzo Fernandez’s strike. Chelsea close to within four points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their visit to Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds. “Mentally we showed how strong we are,” said Chelsea boss.


Also Read: Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse aimed at Sam Kerr after pregnancy announcement

Enzo Maresca, who reiterated his belief the Blues are not title contenders. But the Italian did go on to say: “100 percent we are ahead of my expectation. In terms of the way we play on the ball, off the ball and in terms of the results.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chelsea english premier league premier league liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK