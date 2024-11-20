While the couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations, they were also subjected to unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments on social media

Kristie Mewis with Sam Kerr. Picture Courtesy/Kristie Mewis' Instagram account

Listen to this article Chelsea condemn homophobic abuse aimed at Sam Kerr after pregnancy announcement x 00:00

Chelsea Football Club has condemned homophobic abuse directed at star striker Sam Kerr following her announcement that she and West Ham midfielder Kristie Mewis are expecting a baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news, shared by Kerr on Instagram, came with a heartfelt post that included a photo of the couple kissing and Mewis proudly displaying her baby bump. Kerr, who has been sidelined for much of the year due to an ACL injury, shared the joyful moment with her followers, saying, "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!"

While the couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations, they were also subjected to unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments on social media.

In response, Chelsea acted to limit the comments on Kerr's post and issued a statement condemning the abuse.

A spokesperson for Chelsea said, "Chelsea Football Club is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms. There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff, or supporters."

The club emphasised its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and respect, reiterating that it is "extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities, and identities."

Also Read: The big difference between us and other teams is...: Chelsea’s coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea's LGBTQ+ and friends supporter group, Chelsea Pride, also voiced strong condemnation, calling the homophobic comments "hateful" and expressing disappointment at the abuse. They pointed out that instead of celebrating the joyous news of Kerr and Mewis’s upcoming child, social media had been flooded with hate.

Chelsea Pride's statement highlighted the need for continued efforts to eliminate homophobia from football and society, stating: "Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society."

The group further emphasised that the club’s commitment to inclusivity and acceptance is unwavering, with a focus on a future where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated without fear of prejudice. They also reminded the wider community that "No to Hate" is not just a slogan, but a call to action.

"This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here. We will always stand for love, unity, and an inclusive future for football," Chelsea Pride concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever