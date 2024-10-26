I expect more from skipper James: Chelsea boss Maresca ahead of Newcastle game

“I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” Maresca told reporters

Reece James and Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged skipper Reece James to show more “leadership” as he looks to galvanise his team.

James made his first appearance of the season in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend after a long injury absence. The England right-back did not travel with the team for their UEFA Conference League win at Panathinaikos on Thursday. James is expected to feature against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and Maresca wants to more personality from him.

“I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room,” Maresca told reporters.

“He’s on the way, he’s doing well, he’s progressing but I expect more. Most of the time, a player thinks that because I am captain I expect that you give me more. No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. Sometimes, I am the captain I can give less? No, no, no.

“I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to give always more in terms of leadership.”

Since being handed the armband by Maresca’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, James has played only 12 times for the club meaning his role as captain has largely been confined to his off-field influence.

Conor Gallagher, who has since been sold to Atletico Madrid, led the team for most of last season.

