Chelsea to face stern test against Liverpool

Updated on: 20 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Maresca’s impressive start faces a stern test on Sunday when his fourth placed side visit Premier League leaders Liverpool

Enzo Maresca

Faced with feuding owners, a bloated squad and intense pressure to drag Chelsea out of their malaise, Enzo Maresca has defied expectations by restoring order at chaotic Stamford Bridge.


Maresca’s impressive start faces a stern test on Sunday when his fourth placed side visit Premier League leaders Liverpool


But few would have bet on Chelsea being involved in any top of the table clash this season when Maresca first arrived at the club’s Cobham training ground in the summer.

