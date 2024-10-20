Maresca’s impressive start faces a stern test on Sunday when his fourth placed side visit Premier League leaders Liverpool

Enzo Maresca

Listen to this article Chelsea to face stern test against Liverpool x 00:00

Faced with feuding owners, a bloated squad and intense pressure to drag Chelsea out of their malaise, Enzo Maresca has defied expectations by restoring order at chaotic Stamford Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Man United end barren run

Maresca’s impressive start faces a stern test on Sunday when his fourth placed side visit Premier League leaders Liverpool.

But few would have bet on Chelsea being involved in any top of the table clash this season when Maresca first arrived at the club’s Cobham training ground in the summer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever