Man United end barren run

Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brentford. Pic/Getty Images

Manchester United snapped a five-game winless run to ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag after coming from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Another damaging day for Ten Hag was in store when Ethan Pinnock headed the Bees in front in first-half stoppage time.

But United ended a barren run in front of goal when Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund struck inside the first 17 minutes of the second half. Victory lifts United above Brentford into 10th in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag on Friday defiantly slammed speculation he is on the brink of losing his job as “fairy tales and lies.”

The Dutchman has been under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after United won just three of their first 10 games of the campaign in all competitions.

However, United’s desperate need for a result did not show in a subdued first-half that only sprung into life in added time. Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken nearly gifted United the opener when he spilled a header from Lisandro Martinez and then had to scoop Hojlund’s follow-up effort off the line.

