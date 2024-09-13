Erik Ten Hag responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism, says 'he is far away from Manchester'

"He said that United can't win the Premier League. He is far away from Manchester; everyone can have an opinion - it's okay," Ten Hag stated. The Portuguese forward, who departed Old Trafford after a dramatic and controversial exit, stated that United needed a complete overhaul to become competitive again

Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pics/AFP

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has fired back at Cristiano Ronaldo's recent criticism of the club, responding to the ex-striker's comments about the team's inability to compete for major titles.



Ronaldo, who ended his second stint with United on a sour note following a public fallout with ten Hag, had expressed his doubts about the team's prospects in a recent interview.

The Portuguese forward, who departed Old Trafford after a dramatic and controversial exit, stated that United needed a complete overhaul to become competitive again. He criticised the club’s current state, suggesting that both the Premier League and the Champions League were beyond their reach under the current setup.

Ten Hag, who has faced his own share of challenges since taking the reins at Old Trafford, was quick to address Ronaldo's remarks. In his response, he downplayed the significance of Ronaldo’s comments, focusing on the team's immediate challenges rather than the opinions of a former player.

United's form has indeed been inconsistent, with Ten Hag's side struggling to find their rhythm this season. They head into their match against Southampton this Saturday having won only five of their last 16 Premier League games, a statistic that includes a disappointing start to the current campaign with two losses in their opening three matches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever