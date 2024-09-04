Ten Hag is under pressure again following Sunday’s miserable 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, United’s second loss from three games this season, which left them 14th in the table

Erik ten Hag

Listen to this article Ten Hag has Man Utd’s full backing, says CEO x 00:00

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada says struggling manager Erik ten Hag has the full backing of the club despite a poor start to the Premier League season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten Hag is under pressure again following Sunday’s miserable 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, United’s second loss from three games this season, which left them 14th in the table. Berrada said it would take more than a couple of bad results to shake the club’s belief in their manager. “Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely,” he said. “We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever