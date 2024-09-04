Breaking News
Ten Hag has Man Utd's full backing, says CEO

Ten Hag has Man Utd’s full backing, says CEO

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Ten Hag is under pressure again following Sunday’s miserable 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, United’s second loss from three games this season, which left them 14th in the table

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada says struggling manager Erik ten Hag has the full backing of the club despite a poor start to the Premier League season. 


Ten Hag is under pressure again following Sunday’s miserable 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool, United’s second loss from three games this season, which left them 14th in the table. Berrada said it would take more than a couple of bad results to shake the club’s belief in their manager. “Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely,” he said. “We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him.”



