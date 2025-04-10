Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for teams slow over rate

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for team's slow over-rate

Updated on: 10 April,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs. Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been asked to pay a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here. Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs. Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.


"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 23 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Thursday. "As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined INR 24 lakhs.


"The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added in the statement. Currently, GT lead the pecking order with four wins and a solitary loss in five matches, while RR are placed way down at seventh position with two victories and three defeats in five games.


