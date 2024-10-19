Man Utd’s Ten Hag insists job is not on the line

Without a victory in their last five games in all competitions, Ten Hag’s side have won just twice in seven league matches this term

Erik ten Hag defiantly slammed “fairy tales and lies” about his Manchester United future as the under-fire boss insisted he is not in danger of the sack. Ten Hag is widely believed to be in a fight to save his job after presiding over United’s worst start to a top-flight season since 1989-90.

United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s visit from Brentford, whose manager Thomas Frank has been linked with replacing the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Another flop against Brentford will pile further pressure on Ten Hag ahead of a tricky week featuring away games at Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League and West Ham in the Premier League. But the former Ajax boss is convinced he retains the support of United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his coterie of advisors.

“Noise is only coming from some of you in the media, creating stories and fairy tales, and bringing lies,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

“I told this before the break. Several journalists probably didn’t believe me because I see the reports. But internally, in the club, it’s quiet. Of course, we are discussing, that we are unhappy with the position where we are and how we have to turn the corner.”

