Liverpool veteran Matip hangs up his boots

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Liverpool
IANS |

Signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, Matip was a key figure throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager, helping to secure a return to Champions League football

Joel Matip

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip confirmed his retirement from football on Saturday. The centre-back departed the Reds in the summer after an eight-year spell that included 201 appearances and multiple major honours with the club. 


Also Read: India held 1-1 by Vietnam in international friendly


Signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, Matip was a key figure throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager, helping to secure a return to Champions League football.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

