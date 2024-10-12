Liverpool veteran Matip hangs up his boots

Signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, Matip was a key figure throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager, helping to secure a return to Champions League football

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip confirmed his retirement from football on Saturday. The centre-back departed the Reds in the summer after an eight-year spell that included 201 appearances and multiple major honours with the club.

Signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016, Matip was a key figure throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager, helping to secure a return to Champions League football.

