India held 1-1 by Vietnam in international friendly

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Nam Dinh (Vietnam)
PTI |

Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute through Nguyen Hoang Duc before Farukh Choudhary equalised in the 53rd minute at the Thien Truong Stadium, around 100 km from Hanoi

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Manolo Marquez will have to wait for his first win as India head coach as his team played out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining international football friendly match against Vietnam here on Saturday.


Also Read: Sabalenka downs Gauff to enter final


Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute through Nguyen Hoang Duc before Farukh Choudhary equalised in the 53rd minute at the Thien Truong Stadium, around 100 km from Hanoi. In Marquez’s two matches as head coach so far, India drew against Mauritius and lost 0-3 to Syria in the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad last month.


