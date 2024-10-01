Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Luis Enrique-managed French side are exceptional and dominant, but insists Gunners can draw confidence from their late victory over Leicester recently

Arsenal players train ahead of their Champions League match v PSG in Hertfordshire yesterday. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article ‘PSG are really aggressive’ x 00:00

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s dramatic last-gasp victory against Leicester will help “shape the character” of the team as he prepares for Tuesday’s Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners scored twice in injury time to win 4-2 on Saturday and finished the weekend third in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Liverpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunners search for first win

Arsenal host French champions PSG in a Champions League league-phase match at the Emirates on Tuesday, seeking their first win in the competition this season after a goalless draw against Atalanta. Arsenal manager Arteta was asked at his pre-match press conference about the importance of winning games from different positions — either by dominating games or with last-gasp victories.



Mikel Arteta

“It shapes the character and the body of the team, that they have the certainty that they can win in any context and adapt to very different contexts during matches,” he said. “The Champions League demands that, you can pretend to play against this kind of opposition and dominate for 95 minutes. But it does not happen at this level so you have to be really good in other phases as well — to stay in the game, to be comfortable and still always have the belief and intention to win it.”

Arteta is expecting a tough match against the French league leaders, who will be without France forward Ousmane Dembele, according to a source close the club. It appears to be a disciplinary measure following a heated exchange with PSG boss Luis Enrique after Friday’s 3-1 win over Rennes, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

‘Preparation is key’

Arteta, when asked about the development, said: “We’re going to prepare like we always do with every possibility and let’s see. They have many other options.” He added: “They’re really tough. They are exceptional and they dominate every phase of play. They have a very clear intention of how they want to dominate the game through the ball and when they don’t have it, they want it straight back. They are really aggressive with it and they confront you.”

Arteta, who played for PSG as a young midfielder, said he was a “huge admirer” of Luis Enrique, whose team beat Girona 1-0 in their Champions League opener. “An unbelievable personality, huge character, huge energy, always very supportive with young players,” said Arteta. “What I love about him is wherever he’s been, as a player or a manager, his fingerprints are all over the place.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever