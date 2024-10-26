Breaking News
Stokes: Pak spin duo just too good

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Top

The hosts sealed a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Rawalpindi with Noman taking 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in the second innings as England were bowled out for just 112

Stokes: Pak spin duo just too good

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP

Captain Ben Stokes admitted that Noman Ali and Sajid Khan were too good for his England team after the spin duo propelled Pakistan to a series victory on Saturday.


The hosts sealed a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Rawalpindi with Noman taking 6-42 and Sajid 4-69 in the second innings as England were bowled out for just 112.
  
“You’ve got to hold your hands up to say that those two in particular were obviously too good for our batting line-up in those last two games,” Stokes said.  The irrepressible pair shared 39 wickets in the last two Tests. 


