India look for consistency from batters to seal series v NZ

India look for consistency from batters to seal series v NZ

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by Tejal Hasabnis

India look for consistency from batters to seal series v NZ

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

India will seek a better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday. 


Also Read: Suryansh sparkles on tough day


India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s. The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by Tejal Hasabnis. The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match.  The Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle. 


NZ’s ambition to square the series received a severe blow as all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Smriti Mandhana cricket news

