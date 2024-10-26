India look for consistency from batters to seal series v NZ

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by Tejal Hasabnis

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/AFP

India will seek a better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s. The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by Tejal Hasabnis. The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match. The Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

NZ’s ambition to square the series received a severe blow as all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match.

