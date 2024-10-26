Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Suryansh sparkles on tough day

Suryansh sparkles on tough day

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Agartala
PTI |

Top

Struggling at 87-4, Shedge’s 99 rescues Mumbai v Tripura to finish Day One on 248-6

Suryansh sparkles on tough day

Mumbai batsman Suryansh Shedge during a practice session at the MCA-BKC ground earlier this year. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Suryansh sparkles on tough day
x
00:00

Suryansh Shedge missed a well-deserved hundred, scoring 99 runs as defending champions Mumbai reached 248 for six in their first innings against Tripura in a Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.


Shedge, 21, hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 93-ball innings, emerging as the top scorer for Mumbai after they won the toss and opted to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium. 


At stumps, Shams Mulani (38) and Himanshu Veer Singh (5) remained at the crease.


Also Read: Loss vs New Zealand affects India's chances to make it to the WTC finals

Shaky start

Placed fourth in the points table, Mumbai—coming off a victory against Maharashtra in their previous match—got off to a shaky start, losing two quick wickets: opener Ayush Mhatre (4) and Siddhant Addhatrao (5). They were struggling at 13 for two.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (28) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) formed a 54-run partnership, but their successive dismissals reduced Mumbai to 87 for four. 

Shedge then shifted the momentum, adding 70 runs with Siddhesh Lad (29) and another 85 with Mulani.

For Tripura, Manisankar Murasingh (2-75) and Abhijit K Sarkar (2-30) each took two wickets, while Parvez Sultan claimed one.

Baroda’s Pithiya claims fifer

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, table-toppers Baroda skittled out Odisha for 193 in 65 overs, riding on a five-wicket haul from spinner Mahesh Pithiya. 

Biplab Samantray was the top-scorer for Odisha with a 132-ball 58, while Shantanu Mishra added 23 and Aasirwad Swain hit 37. At stumps, Baroda, who have won both their matches so far, reached 50 for one.

Brief scores
Mumbai 248-6 (S Shedge 99, S Mulani 38*, A Rahane 35; A Sarkar 2-30, M Murasingh 2-75) v Tripura

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK