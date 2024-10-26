Struggling at 87-4, Shedge’s 99 rescues Mumbai v Tripura to finish Day One on 248-6

Mumbai batsman Suryansh Shedge during a practice session at the MCA-BKC ground earlier this year. Pic/Shadab Khan

Suryansh Shedge missed a well-deserved hundred, scoring 99 runs as defending champions Mumbai reached 248 for six in their first innings against Tripura in a Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

Shedge, 21, hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 93-ball innings, emerging as the top scorer for Mumbai after they won the toss and opted to bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium.

At stumps, Shams Mulani (38) and Himanshu Veer Singh (5) remained at the crease.

Shaky start

Placed fourth in the points table, Mumbai—coming off a victory against Maharashtra in their previous match—got off to a shaky start, losing two quick wickets: opener Ayush Mhatre (4) and Siddhant Addhatrao (5). They were struggling at 13 for two.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (28) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) formed a 54-run partnership, but their successive dismissals reduced Mumbai to 87 for four.

Shedge then shifted the momentum, adding 70 runs with Siddhesh Lad (29) and another 85 with Mulani.

For Tripura, Manisankar Murasingh (2-75) and Abhijit K Sarkar (2-30) each took two wickets, while Parvez Sultan claimed one.

Baroda’s Pithiya claims fifer

Meanwhile, in Vadodara, table-toppers Baroda skittled out Odisha for 193 in 65 overs, riding on a five-wicket haul from spinner Mahesh Pithiya.

Biplab Samantray was the top-scorer for Odisha with a 132-ball 58, while Shantanu Mishra added 23 and Aasirwad Swain hit 37. At stumps, Baroda, who have won both their matches so far, reached 50 for one.

Brief scores

Mumbai 248-6 (S Shedge 99, S Mulani 38*, A Rahane 35; A Sarkar 2-30, M Murasingh 2-75) v Tripura

