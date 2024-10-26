Iyer scored a hundred in the last match against Maharashtra. While Prithvi Shaw has been dropped due to fitness and disciplinary issues

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane at MCA’s BKC ground last week. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Defending champs Mumbai could be tested in Tripura x 00:00

Fresh from an outright win against Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy defending champions Mumbai take on Tripura at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala today. In what is anticipated to be a tightly contested match (Tripura thrashed Meghalaya by an innings in their previous match), Mumbai will be without star batter Shreyas Iyer, who has opted out due to personal reasons. Iyer scored a hundred in the last match against Maharashtra. While Prithvi Shaw has been dropped due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai currently sit in fourth position in Group A after a stunning defeat suffered at the hands of Baroda in their opening game of the season. Meanwhile, Tripura who had their first match washed out, are second in the group. Mumbai will be banking on the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian to work their magic on the hosts’ in-form middle-order.

Also Read: Pretty Sundar show!

On the other hand, Tripura will be relying on all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh to restrict Mumbai. The 31-year-old was the chief architect of Tripura’s triumph over Meghalaya as he ended up with match figures of 11-96 to go with a well-crafted 60 with the bat. With both teams playing to climb further up on the points table, an entertaining encounter is expected to unfold at Agartala.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever