Loss vs New Zealand affects India's chances to make it to the WTC finals

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches

Loss vs New Zealand affects India's chances to make it to the WTC finals

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and players congratulate New Zealand players after the latter won the second test cricket match against India, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. Pic/PTI

Loss vs New Zealand affects India's chances to make it to the WTC finals
India retained their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings, but their points percentage (PCT) took a hit following their 113-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.


India crashed to their first-ever Test series defeat at home in 12 years as New Zealand handed the hosts a humiliating 113-run loss in the second Test in Pune to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.


Also Read: Left is right for Kiwis!


It was India's fourth loss in the current WTC cycle, causing their PCT to drop from 68.06 to 62.82. As a result, Rohit Sharma and his men are now just 0.32 ahead of Australia (62.50), who occupy the second spot. After the third Test against New Zealand next week, India will fly Down Under to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now. India had won 18 consecutive series before this one, and were heavy favourites to win all the matches in their pursuit of a final spot in the WTC.

But, now, to qualify for their third consecutive WTC Final without relying on external results, India must win four of their remaining six matches.

