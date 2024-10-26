Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indian batters must come with plans like New Zealand batters showed Rohit Sharma

"Indian batters must come with plans like New Zealand batters showed": Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 27 October,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The Mumbaikar understands that such a measured approach is the need of the hour since India will depart next month to Australia for a five-match Test series

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
"Indian batters must come with plans like New Zealand batters showed": Rohit Sharma
x
00:00

India skipper Rohit Sharma says he won’t “overreact” after the embarrassing series defeat against New Zealand but he underlined the necessity to have a “quiet chat with certain individuals” to discuss the way forward.


India lost the second Test by 113 runs after failing in pursuit of a stiff 359-run target. This was India’s first home series defeat in 12 years after conceding a four-match rubber against England 1-2 in 2012-13. In the interim, India won 18 series at home on the trot. 


“You don’t need to overreact. But you need to have a quiet chat with certain individuals and let them know where they are at and what, as a team, we require from them,” said Rohit in the post-match press meet."


Also Read: "Toss played a big part": Tom Latham after securing series win against Team India

 “I don’t think you need to make them sit in a team room on a one-on-one basis and go through their innings and tell them this is what you should be doing. I don’t think this is the right forum to do that.

“Just because we have lost a series, I don’t think there is anything that we need to talk differently or do differently. But yeah, we need to find ways to come out of those situations,” said Rohit.

“I do not doubt anyone’s ability. I won’t do much postmortem of this, but batters must come with their plans and trust on the plans like New Zealand batters showed.”

The Mumbaikar understands that such a measured approach is the need of the hour since India will depart next month to Australia for a five-match Test series. 

“This is not how we want to play cricket. But, again, it’s important that when we (the current lot of seniors) were in the place of having played only five or six Test matches, all we wanted was the support from the team, the captain, the coach and the management. 

“That is what I’m going to try and do with a lot of guys who haven’t been to Australia or playing their first or second Test matches. So, clear messages, keeping them nice and calm, making them feel that they belong here. That is our responsibility,” he explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma India vs New Zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK