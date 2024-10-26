"Indian batters must come with plans like New Zealand batters showed": Rohit Sharma

The Mumbaikar understands that such a measured approach is the need of the hour since India will depart next month to Australia for a five-match Test series

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma says he won’t “overreact” after the embarrassing series defeat against New Zealand but he underlined the necessity to have a “quiet chat with certain individuals” to discuss the way forward.

India lost the second Test by 113 runs after failing in pursuit of a stiff 359-run target. This was India’s first home series defeat in 12 years after conceding a four-match rubber against England 1-2 in 2012-13. In the interim, India won 18 series at home on the trot.

“You don’t need to overreact. But you need to have a quiet chat with certain individuals and let them know where they are at and what, as a team, we require from them,” said Rohit in the post-match press meet."

“I don’t think you need to make them sit in a team room on a one-on-one basis and go through their innings and tell them this is what you should be doing. I don’t think this is the right forum to do that.

“Just because we have lost a series, I don’t think there is anything that we need to talk differently or do differently. But yeah, we need to find ways to come out of those situations,” said Rohit.

“I do not doubt anyone’s ability. I won’t do much postmortem of this, but batters must come with their plans and trust on the plans like New Zealand batters showed.”

The Mumbaikar understands that such a measured approach is the need of the hour since India will depart next month to Australia for a five-match Test series.

“This is not how we want to play cricket. But, again, it’s important that when we (the current lot of seniors) were in the place of having played only five or six Test matches, all we wanted was the support from the team, the captain, the coach and the management.

“That is what I’m going to try and do with a lot of guys who haven’t been to Australia or playing their first or second Test matches. So, clear messages, keeping them nice and calm, making them feel that they belong here. That is our responsibility,” he explained.

