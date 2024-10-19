'It's important to take chances': Ben Stokes reflects on England's missed opportunities in loss to Pakistan

Coming to the match, Pakistan kept a tight leash on the match after staging a comeback as they brought about a mid-order collapse for the visitors in the first innings

England captain Ben Stokes expressed his thoughts on the team's approach and the missed opportunities in their loss to Pakistan by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan. Speaking after the match, Stokes defended his team's strategy and highlighted the challenges posed in the game.

When asked if England could have changed their approach slightly, Stokes responded firmly, "No, not at all. If you look throughout the Test match, the guys who had success from our side and Pakistan's side were the ones who put the spin bowlers under pressure. Ben Duckett's first innings hundred showed us the way. The sweep shots made it very difficult to control the run-rate and set fields to. When you get extreme conditions like that, you got to find a way to negate that spin which we managed to do in some good parts, but we'd have liked to go on, especially myself and a couple of guys who got starts."

Reflecting on the missed chances, particularly dropping Agha Salman twice, Stokes emphasized the importance of taking opportunities, "I don't like to live by hindsight. It just proves how important taking the chances are out here. You don't get them very often behind the wickets. You take those chances, the game might look a little different."

Stokes also praised the efforts of his seamers, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse, who toiled tirelessly in tough conditions, "In conditions like these, spinners will get spoken about a lot. Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse kept charging in spell after spell, ball after ball and created so much atmosphere when the spinners needed a break. That's what you want. There's a lot that we look in terms of attitude, they both certainly showed that. They constantly felt that they were a big threat which massively helps."

Acknowledging the physical demands of the match, Stokes noted, "Good to get through this game, worked hard to get fit for this game. Nothing can prepare you for standing in the field for as long as we did and in this heat. Looking forward to the next week now. It's been a great series so far."

Coming to the match, Pakistan kept a tight leash on the match after staging a comeback as they brought about a mid-order collapse for the visitors in the first innings.

The resounding victory came after Pakistan lost the first Test match by an innings. England faltered in their final innings, managing only 144 runs chasing a target of 297.

England resumed Day 4 with a score of 36/2, but their innings quickly unravelled. Sajid Khan struck early, dismissing Ollie Pope for 22, setting the tone for the day. The in-form Joe Root soon followed, falling to Noman Ali for 18, leaving England struggling at 55/4.

Harry Brook, who previously scored a triple century on this ground in the first Test, could only muster 16 runs before being dismissed by Noman Ali. Jamie Smith was trapped for 6, marking Noman's fourth wicket of the innings.

Captain Ben Stokes attempted a counter-attack, scoring a resilient 37, but his departure at 125/7 marked the beginning of the end for England. Brydon Carse (27), Jack Leach (1), and Shoaib Bashir (0) were quickly sent back to the pavilion, all falling to Noman Ali's masterful bowling.

Noman Ali delivered a career-best performance in the Multan Cricket Stadium, claiming 8/46 in the second innings. His remarkable effort brought his match total to 11 wickets for 147 runs, showcasing his dominance.

Sajid Khan, who took 7 wickets in England's first innings, added 2 more in the second. His pivotal role in dismantling the English batting lineup earned him the Player of the Match award.

This is Pakistan's first victory at home since February 2021.

The team last won a test match at home in Rawalpindi as they defeated South Africa. Pakistan have played 11 Tests on their home soil since February 2021 and four of them have resulted in a draw while they have lost eight matches.

Pakistan and England will clash in the third and final Test at Rawalpindi from October 24.

