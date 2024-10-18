Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Comedy of errors Hilarious stumping as Ben Stokes loses bat and balance in one motion WATCH

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Comedy of errors! Hilarious stumping as Ben Stokes loses bat and balance in one motion; WATCH

Updated on: 18 October,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Multan
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Despite a faltering middle order, captain Ben Stokes, returning from injury, showcased resilience with a brisk 37

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Comedy of errors! Hilarious stumping as Ben Stokes loses bat and balance in one motion; WATCH

Ben Stokes (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Comedy of errors! Hilarious stumping as Ben Stokes loses bat and balance in one motion; WATCH
x
00:00

England endured a heavy defeat to Pakistan by a staggering 152 runs in the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test in Multan, falling short in their chase of a 297-run target.


Despite a faltering middle order, captain Ben Stokes, returning from injury, showcased resilience with a brisk 37. However, his innings concluded in a rather comical fashion as he not only lost his wicket but also hurled his bat into the air while attempting a shot.


In a bid to slog Pakistan spinner Noman Ali for six, Stokes misjudged the delivery completely. As he swung, he lost grip of his bat, which soared high into the sky. Compounding his misfortune, he lost his balance and was stumped by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, leaving England at 125/7 and requiring another 172 runs.


Watch the video below.

It was a disappointing return to Test cricket for Stokes, who had missed England's previous series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Also Read: WTC 2023-25: Updated standings after Pakistan's mammoth 152-run win over England

Pakistan clinched victory through the outstanding performances of their newcomers. Ahead of the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, the decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah drew criticism, but their replacements excelled in this Test.

Kamran Ghulam, who debuted in place of Babar, scored a century in the first innings. Meanwhile, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were instrumental, claiming all 20 England wickets. Sajid shone in the first innings with seven wickets, while Noman took eight in the second, finishing with a remarkable total of 11 wickets at the age of 38 on his return to the Test side. Sajid’s stellar first innings performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan's last Test win at home came against South Africa in Rawalpindi more than three years ago. It was followed by 11 home Tests without a win. This also becomes Shan Masood's first win as skipper after getting the job last year, including 3-0 and 2-0 whitewashes at the hands of Australia and Bangladesh.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ben stokes pakistan england test cricket cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK