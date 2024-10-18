Despite a faltering middle order, captain Ben Stokes, returning from injury, showcased resilience with a brisk 37

Ben Stokes (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Comedy of errors! Hilarious stumping as Ben Stokes loses bat and balance in one motion; WATCH x 00:00

England endured a heavy defeat to Pakistan by a staggering 152 runs in the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test in Multan, falling short in their chase of a 297-run target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a faltering middle order, captain Ben Stokes, returning from injury, showcased resilience with a brisk 37. However, his innings concluded in a rather comical fashion as he not only lost his wicket but also hurled his bat into the air while attempting a shot.

In a bid to slog Pakistan spinner Noman Ali for six, Stokes misjudged the delivery completely. As he swung, he lost grip of his bat, which soared high into the sky. Compounding his misfortune, he lost his balance and was stumped by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, leaving England at 125/7 and requiring another 172 runs.

Watch the video below.

The bat goes flying and Rizwan does the rest behind the stumps 🎯



Noman Ali outfoxes the England captain ☝️#PAKvENG | #TestAtHome pic.twitter.com/Q2a2GtfmsV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 18, 2024

It was a disappointing return to Test cricket for Stokes, who had missed England's previous series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Also Read: WTC 2023-25: Updated standings after Pakistan's mammoth 152-run win over England

Pakistan clinched victory through the outstanding performances of their newcomers. Ahead of the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, the decision to drop Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah drew criticism, but their replacements excelled in this Test.

Kamran Ghulam, who debuted in place of Babar, scored a century in the first innings. Meanwhile, spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were instrumental, claiming all 20 England wickets. Sajid shone in the first innings with seven wickets, while Noman took eight in the second, finishing with a remarkable total of 11 wickets at the age of 38 on his return to the Test side. Sajid’s stellar first innings performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan's last Test win at home came against South Africa in Rawalpindi more than three years ago. It was followed by 11 home Tests without a win. This also becomes Shan Masood's first win as skipper after getting the job last year, including 3-0 and 2-0 whitewashes at the hands of Australia and Bangladesh.