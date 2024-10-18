Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England's second innings for 144

Pakistan's Noman Ali (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan crush England in second Test to set up series decider x 00:00

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the PAK vs ENG 2nd Test to level the series 1-1 on Friday in Multan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England's second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

Meanwhile, right-hand batter Agha Salman's fighting half-century and spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali's brilliant bowling in the third session provided an upper hand to the hosts on the third day earlier on Thursday.

At stumps on Day 3, England are 36/2 in 11 overs with Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (12*) unbeaten on the crease. The Three Lions need 261 runs more in the remaining two days to seal the three-match series.

Chasing a mammoth total of 297, the Three Lions didn't have the start which they wanted as they lost the wicket of opener Ben Duckett for 0 when the team score was 1.

Following Duckett's wicket, right-hand batter Ollie Pope came to bat along with Zak Crawley.

Also Read: Babar’s fall from grace!

Both the batters were able to add just 10 more runs to the total as Crawley was dismissed for 3 when the team score was 11. After Crawley's wicket, Joe Root came out in the middle to bat along with Pope.

Before the end of play on Day 3, both batters have built a partnership of 25 runs for the third wicket. For the Shan Masood-led side, one wicket each was taken by the spinning duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali in their respective spells.

Earlier, the third day kicked off with the visitors batting at 239 runs in their Ist innings with the loss of six wickets. At that moment, Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) were unbeaten on the crease.

The Three Lions struggled from the first over. Both the batters were able to add just nine runs to the overnight score before Carse went back to the pavillion after scoring four runs.

England lost the next two wickets inside 14 runs. First, Matthew Potts (6) was dismissed when the team score was 256, and then lost Jamie Smith's (21) wicket at 262.

The Ben Stokes-led side were bowled out on 291 in the 68th over. Jack Leach played an unbeaten knock of 25 runs which came with the help of three boundaries.

Pakistan took a lead of 75 runs as they reduced the opponent to 291 in reply of their score of 366.

Pakistan batting second were able to score only 221 runs with valiant knocks from Agha Salman (63 runs off 89 balls, with five boundaries and a six), Saud Shakeel (31 runs from 51 balls, with two fours).

In the end, Sajid Khan scored important 22 runs for his side.

The pick of the bowlers for the English side was the off spinner Shoaib Bashir who snapped four wickets in his spell of 19 overs where he conceded 66 runs.

Three wickets were bagged by Leach in his spell of 17 overs we conceded 67 runs and bowled three maiden overs.

Two wickets were grabbed by Brydon Carse and one wicket was taken by Matthew Potts in their respective spells.

The hosts set a target of 297 runs for the England side.

More updates to follow...