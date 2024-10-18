Ollie Pope and Joe Root were unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively with 261 still needed for victory and two days left

Pakistan's Salman Agha (R) and Sajid Khan bump their fists during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article England struggle at 36-2, chasing 297 x 00:00

Pakistan were in a strong position to win the second Test and level the series after removing both England openers on a tricky Multan pitch on Thursday with spinner Sajid Khan their hero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts set England a daunting target of 297 before Sajid dismissed Ben Duckett and fellow spinner Noman Ali had Zak Crawley to leave England on 36-2 after Day Three.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root were unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively with 261 still needed for victory and two days left.

Before that, middle-order batsman Salman Agha scored 63 and together with Sajid (22) lifted the home side from a precarious 134-5 with a ninth-wicket stand of 65, taking Pakistan to 221 in their second innings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever